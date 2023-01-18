Firms bet on cross-functional moves to retain employees

Along with the pharmaceutical sector, IT, banking as well as e-commerce have seen high attrition over the last few quarters and are banking on different ways to retain talent
A supply chain manager can join the HR team or the sales and marketing vertical may accommodate a product services expert, or a corporate audit team member can be part of a medical quality business. If it defies logic, welcome to India Inc.’s job transfer initiatives across functions to retain talent and encourage employees to gain skillsets and specialize in roles that may not be part of their core expertise.
“We are seeing an increase in mobility by 60% in more conventional sales roles with some colleagues moving laterally between business units, geographies as well as therapy areas. In fact, we’ve seen these moves double over two years, forcing us to re-purpose our career development framework and integrate processes that facilitate these unconventional paths," said Shilpi Singh, director, people experience at Pfizer India.
The pharma major has seen movements across “novel job families" like medical to marketing, commercial to operations, sales to the supply chain, and corporate audit to medical quality and governance.
“We have a large number of businesses and functions, and if a person is itching to do new things, then we have much to offer," said Chetan Savla, the chief human resources officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank at the Mint Annual Banking Conclave. Young employees must be given the chance to implement and monitor new projects. “Experience of a startup within an organization."
For younger organizations, salary negotiations and counter offers have led to a drain on their balance sheets. Aditi Pareek, head, human resources at Pepperfry said it is banking on lateral movement to build a leadership pipeline. “If the role is not of a specialist requiring specific training, we see within. Many from customer support joined the category division, studio into product management and we saw movements from customer support and supply chain," she added. The firms had to lay off 4-5% of its workforce during the pandemic. However, Pareek said cross-functional movements helped retain talent.
However, Jang Bahadur Singh, director, human capital solutions, Aon in India, said there is a growing demand in India Inc, and the cross-functional transitions and internal job markets can run into the risk of being “theoretical".
“Individual aspirations, not moving from original area of expertise, and not opening to a challenge, may lead to starting from the scratch," Singh said. In the IT sector, global as well as new-age firms are successful in their attempts, more for general profiles, he said.
“Managers may identify people beforehand and informal arrangements may happen, while many manage to circumvent the internal job posting altogether," Singh added.Companies are also offering temporary or gigs within the organization as well to appease their employees.
“For instance, Pfizer is offering ‘growth gigs’ as a part time and temporary growth experience, allowing colleagues to expand expertise and knowledge through their engagement in new projects or a one-time experience, aligned with an individual’s aspirations, while staying in his current role," said Singh.
Infosys was the first among peers to acknowledge the gig workforce, allowing them to work on external projects.
