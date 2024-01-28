Firms look for older CXOs as covid-led startup wave ebbs

An explosion of startups in the pandemic years lifted a number of younger executives into corner offices. With the tide going out, the age profile of the CEO has changed as well.
Search firm Accord India, which tracked more than 3,000 leadership movements since 2020, said the average CEO age stood at 48.4 in 2020 but dipped to 46.6 the next year as startups mushroomed. The number rose to 48.5 in 2022 as a funding winter set in, rising further to 49 in 2023, Accord data shared with Mint showed.
The study - Market Moves Insights 2020-2023 , showed that 85% of the top hires in 2023 were made by established companies, and 15% by companies backed by private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC). In the previous year, the figure for the startup sector stood at 29%.
“Increasing global and economic complexity has resulted in the continued demand for tenured leaders who can navigate uncertainty. Blowups in parts of the startup ecosystem have also accentuated this trend," said Sonal Agrawal, managing partner of Accord India, which headhunts senior executives.
In 2021, information technology and startup companies desperate to fill CXO roles lured senior leaders from the manufacturing, banking and consumer sectors with hefty compensation and stock options, bringing down the average CEO age. In the years since, startups have laid off more than 30,000 employees and barely hired for senior levels, as PE and VC capital thinned to a trickle.
“We were not obsessed with promoting young talent the way startups do, and at the same time, there is little point in taking someone in who has little runway (years until retirement) left. Hiring leadership depends on the sector and some such as engineering, procurement and construction will require heads who are 50-plus years of age," said S. Venkatesh, group president of human resources (HR) at RPG Group.
It was the fintech and startup sectors that pushed for younger leaders, the HR head of one of India’s top three insurers said on the condition of anonymity.
“The investors realized the mistakes that startups made over the last couple of years, and may now want more experienced leaders."
Energy and mining group Vedanta offers incubation projects where employees interested in pursuing a business idea can submit proposals; however, applicants with a certain minimum work experiences are preferred.
“We said age is no bar and wanted not just enthusiastic youngsters but also the more experienced executives to think of business ideas. In the last three weeks since we started the programme, more than 700 applications have come and we plan to select about 100-120," said Praveen Purohit, deputy chief human resources officer (CHRO), Vedanta Group.
According to a recruiter, ageism, or preferring younger employees to older ones, is cyclical, and sectors that craved for young talent are the first to now want experienced professionals.
“The fintech sector had wanted young CXOs who are digitally savvy and understand the younger brigade, and now they want those who have experience of handling crises. But, these demands are cyclical," Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive of CIEL HR Services, said.
According to the Accord India study, overall senior hiring dropped by 7% (877 CXOs, business and functional heads in 2023 versus 943 in 2022). CEOS bucked the trend, and their recruitment saw a 21% spurt in 2023 versus 2022. Interestingly, while Accord reports high demand for HR heads among different functions, executive search firm Korn Ferry sees appetite for chief financial officers (CFOs).
“While the industrial, life sciences and manufacturing sectors are upping their mandates for CXOs, the need for CFOs is highest for us, followed by experts in sales and digital marketing," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director, Korn Ferry.
In the last fiscal year, more than 50 CFOs resigned from listed companies, compared with 30 plus in the previous fiscal year.
Accord data shows 166 CHROs were appointed in 2023 compared with 150 and 100 in 2022 and 2021, respectively. “The people agenda is now front and centre for all boards, and CEOs have felt the need for strategic HR heads who can work closely on business imperatives," said Agrawal.