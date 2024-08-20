Industry
Transport, timings, SOS: How India Inc is trying to keep women staff safe
Priyamvada C , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 20 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryFirms are coming up with multipronged initiatives to support female sales staff travelling to remote areas with better access to hotels for overnight stays at the nearest city and are tying up with ride hailing platforms to prioritize transport services for them.
Mumbai: At a time unsafe workplaces for women have come under harsh scrutiny, companies across sectors highlighted flexible timings, helplines, safe transport and hotel stays, among a series of measures to instil confidence and deter harm.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less