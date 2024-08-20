Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, which saw a jump in women workforce from 50 to 1000 in the last four years, decided that it needed to ensure safety at many stages. "There were some places where women had to walk a distance to access washrooms and that infrastructure was changed with more resting areas and washrooms nearby," said Amit Chincholikar, global chief human resources officer. The company, where every fifth employee is a woman, has bus routes to locations mapped, ensuring women are not the last to be dropped from factories and their hostels or stay arrangements are not more than 20 minutes away from the workplace.