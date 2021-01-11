Firms restart hiring for leadership roles

Head hunters say the market for leadership searches has reached more than 80% of last year’s level as companies expect the economy to improve. Salary packages, however, will take some more time to return to pre-covid levels. “More sectors have picked up pace and companies are bullish about the (fiscal) fourth quarter. So hiring plans are back on track. We are seeing a surge in C-suite hiring and we expect the numbers to increase," said Jyoti Bowen Nath, managing partner, Claricent Partners, a recruitment consultant.