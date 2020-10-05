Five new jobs to safeguard our ever-more connected lives

A viral video shows a presidential candidate changing her stance on a crucial issue the day before voters head to the polls. A video admitted as evidence in a court case shows a man entering a building where a crime was later committed.

These are some of the ways malicious actors could use deepfakes—video or audio clips manipulated through artificial intelligence—to compromise a business, put innocents behind bars or interfere in the electoral process.

Enter deepfake analysts. Large organizations, news companies and courts will hire experts who use the latest technologies to spot instances where someone’s face, voice or movements have been altered using AI.

This role will require an academic understanding of the AI techniques used to generate content but will also be research-intensive as the technology progresses and doctored media become harder to detect.

The analysts’ toolbox will need to include fact-checking, contextual analysis and visual investigative skills, according to Robert McArdle, a director in Japan- and U.S.-based IT security company Trend Micro’s forward-looking threat research team. For instance, do the shadows in surveillance footage match where they should be in relation to the sun?

“A good deepfake analysis person should be able to put all of that stuff apart, and not just give you the technical readouts," Mr. McArdle says.

Driverless-Car Security Specialist

As your self-driving car makes its way through highway traffic at rush hour, it suddenly slows to a crawl in the middle lane. Hackers have just turned the engine off.

Auto makers will hire armies of driverless-car security specialists to avoid this terrifying scenario. These experts will help secure technologies specific to autonomous vehicles—such as lidar sensors, which procure a 3-D laser view of the environment—and will monitor fleets once they hit the road, treating software-related incidents in real time.

“We’re dealing with all these new scenarios that simply do not exist in the IT world," says Dan Sahar, vice president of product at Upstream Security, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform for auto makers.

Driverless-car security specialists will be required to have inside-out knowledge of the auto-manufacturing supply chain—cars can be made of up to 30,000 different components—and be proficient at emerging technologies such as 5G, according to Andre Weimerskirch, vice president of cybersecurity and functional safety at auto-parts supplier Lear Corp.

Implanted-Device Guardian

Years from now, when your doctor prescribes a brain-enhancement implant, a cyber analyst will look into the security risks that come with it.

In the future, hackers could use implanted devices such as a memory-boosting brain chip, as a recording device and eavesdrop on sensitive conversations or drain its battery by sending a tsunami of signals from a fake base station, with potentially serious consequences.

“The physicians won’t have the relevant background to evaluate cybersecurity risks," says Marie Elisabeth Gaup Moe, a senior security consultant at the Norway-based cyber consulting firm mnemonic, who identified security flaws in her own pacemaker.

Implanted-device guardians will have some medical background and know about the latest cyber threats and malwares. Just such as we consult physicians for routine checkups, we might visit our guardians several times a year to assess our implants’ vulnerabilities through tailored body scans, Ms. Moe says.

These technicians will also suggest or recommend against software updates after having conducted a cost-benefit analysis.

Anti-Cheat Referee

Billions of online videogame players roam labyrinthine universes, slaying hordes of enemies and collecting in-game currency in environments that have become virtual economies.

Not everyone plays by the rules. Unscrupulous gamers have long exploited bugs and cheated to enrich themselves, trading fictional money against hard cash. “Those systems are abusable in quite a few games," says Kevin Johnson, the CEO of cyber consulting firm Secure Ideas.

As games become more evolved, developers will rely on advanced anti-cheat systems powered by artificial intelligence. But algorithms may generate false positives and miss sophisticated cheats.

Anti-cheat referees will complement AI to track down suspicious behavior, thinking such as developers to identify flaws in the game. While the referees exist today in a limited capacity, their skill set will evolve to draw heavily on the basics of economics and psychology to identify abusers and ban players who cheat en masse, operating such as law enforcement planning a sting operation.

“Humans have to make the final call on whether a player is cheating or not," says Stijn Volckaert, an anti-cheat expert and assistant professor of computer science at KU Leuven university in Belgium.

Chief Identity and Digital Officer

Every time an employee, contractor or third-party logs in to a company-linked platform, it creates an entry point into the organization’s network and an opportunity for bad actors to steal information.

In the future, a chief identity and digital officer will join the C-suite with a single focus: To make sure users accessing the firm’s platforms are who they say they are. They will promote the latest verification technologies—unlocking your smartphone by pressing your ear across the screen, for example—to employees, suppliers and contractors.

While some of these responsibilities currently fall to chief information security officers, pandemic-inspired remote-work policies will reshape how employees access their workplaces and push the need for strong authentication.

This will require a “spiritual leader" in the company, says Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of business development, security, compliance and identity at Microsoft Corp. “That might not even be the most technical person, but the person that’s making sure we have adherence to the policies and standards that are set by the more technical folks."

