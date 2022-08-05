Five reasons why the four-day week won’t work5 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:38 AM IST
The four-day pilot project starts taking place in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, and Australia.
The four-day working week continues to gain momentum, with pilots taking place in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada and Australia. Over six-month periods between February and November, employees at participating businesses are working only 80% of their time but still receiving 100% of their salary and benefits.