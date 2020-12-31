Subscribe
Home >Industry >Human Resource >Five Ways Employee Experience Changed in 2020
Five Ways Employee Experience Changed in 2020

5 min read . 09:54 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Companies added new benefits and revamped existing programs to address challenges of remote work

The coronavirus pandemic forced millions of workers to switch from conducting business in an office to working from their homes. Companies adjusted alongside them, attempting to bring new benefits to employees who could no longer enjoy some of the perks that came with working in an office.

Mandatory Time Off

