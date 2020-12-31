Five Ways Employee Experience Changed in 2020

Five Ways Employee Experience Changed in 20205 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- Companies added new benefits and revamped existing programs to address challenges of remote work
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The coronavirus pandemic forced millions of workers to switch from conducting business in an office to working from their homes. Companies adjusted alongside them, attempting to bring new benefits to employees who could no longer enjoy some of the perks that came with working in an office.
Mandatory Time Off
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.