Flexible timings, health benefits top jobseekers’ priority list
- Mint+Shine Talent Insights Report says jobseekers are looking for a healthier work-life balance
In a job market where companies are keeping a tight grip on expenses, benefits are the hook that’s grabbing jobseekers’ interest. Companies are offering healthcare benefits, including mental health, and offering hybrid work options when large hikes are not an option.
In a job market where companies are keeping a tight grip on expenses, benefits are the hook that’s grabbing jobseekers’ interest. Companies are offering healthcare benefits, including mental health, and offering hybrid work options when large hikes are not an option.
A Mint+Shine Talent Insights Report highlighted that 60% jobseekers were looking for companies that offer flexible schedules and support policies for a healthier work-life balance. About 20% of them preferred firms that promoted diversity and inclusivity—a factor that is gaining prominence among the younger workforce.
A Mint+Shine Talent Insights Report highlighted that 60% jobseekers were looking for companies that offer flexible schedules and support policies for a healthier work-life balance. About 20% of them preferred firms that promoted diversity and inclusivity—a factor that is gaining prominence among the younger workforce.
The study included responses from 2,052 jobseekers and 182 executives across sectors. “In a job market where talent is the most sought-after resource, companies that prioritize employee wellness stand out as preferred employers. Recognizing the significance of employee well-being is not just a moral obligation but a strategic move that benefits both employees and the employers," said Akhil Gupta, chief executive officer of Shine.com. The study was conducted during the July-September quarter.
Healthcare benefits are gaining traction after the pandemic and many companies are offering medical insurance for not just partners but for the larger family. Besides insurance for hospitalization, check-ups, etc., companies have started tying up with insurance firms that are ready to offer cover for therapies, gender related surgeries, in vitro fertilization treatments, etc.
Companies have tweaked their healthcare offerings realizing the changing demographics of the workforce. “...increased maternity limits for twins, triplets or quadruplets, higher limits for maternity complications, and the introduction of outpatient department (OPD) coverage for psychiatric treatment. We also introduced neurodiversity coverage for both inpatient department (IPD) and OPD, as well as coverage for hormone replacement therapy in both IPD and OPD," said Aarti Srivastava, chief human resources officer (CHRO), India, Capgemini.
Consulting company Publicis Sapient told Mint that for caregivers of children with autism, the firm reimburses medical and educational expenses, recognizing the unique challenges they face. Kameshwari Rao, global chief people officer at the firm, said it also offers cancer patients with full job security for at least one year, providing necessary career support not only for them but also their caregivers.
However, even though mental health is recognized as essential, it ranks slightly lower in priority, noted the study. Only about 10% of respondents said they will look at mental health as a parameter while deciding on a job.
According to the study, better compensation and benefits remain the top factor pushing jobseekers to change their employers, leading to attrition among lateral talent. Career growth opportunities that a firm provides is among the top three reasons for a job change.
And this is where firms across sectors are taking note that the usual hike and promotion cycles may not work anymore, as the macro environment changes.
For instance, last year IT firm Wipro decided to roll out employee promotions every quarter to retain top talent. The sector then was still facing competition for talent.
“We shifted from a twice-a-year promotion cycle to ongoing promotions, where our people are eligible for an elevation provided there is financial justification, a capability expectation and a role," said Publicis Sapient’s Rao.
Companies like Capgemini take benefits beyond health. “We conduct financial awareness programmes to assist our colleagues in managing their finances and making informed investment decisions," said Srivastava, the company’s CHRO.
The other differentiator that firms are adopting is upskilling methods. This at a time when lateral talent is expensive and firms are battling with a scarcity of talent in specific areas. About 54% of respondents said they have actively embraced upskilling as a vital component of their organizational strategy.
In the auto sector, which is stepping up electric vehicle offerings, companies such as Tata Motors have rolled out a multipronged strategy to train their workforce from apprentices to factory workers. The automaker aims to train about 50% of its workforce with new age auto tech capabilities within five years and has mapped its employees across levels. It is also upskilling them through workshops and degrees that focus on changes that artificial intelligence and newer technologies will bring in.