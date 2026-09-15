Flipkart creates 2.5 lakh festive season jobs to meet demand surge: All about the hiring drive

E-commerce major Flipkart has created more than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across India as it prepares for a sharp rise in consumer demand during the upcoming festive shopping season.

The company said on Tuesday that nearly 75,000 of the positions, or around 30 per cent of the total, will be taken up by first-time workers entering the workforce.

"The festive season brings together the full scale of India's commerce ecosystem, and our supply chain plays a critical role in making that possible. This year, we are expanding our fulfilment and last-mile network significantly to meet rising customer demand while creating employment opportunities across the country," said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Customer Experience and Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group.

Hiring spread across 7,000 Ekart facilities Flipkart's seasonal recruitment drive covers more than 7,000 Ekart facilities across the country. These include fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and last-mile delivery operations that form the backbone of the company's supply chain.

The hiring is aimed at strengthening the company's logistics network and ensuring that it can handle the expected increase in orders during the festive period.

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Last-mile delivery accounts for bulk of jobs Last-mile delivery is expected to generate the largest share of the new employment opportunities. Flipkart said about 60 per cent of the positions will be in last-mile operations, translating into nearly 1.4 lakh jobs.

The company is also expanding its delivery infrastructure by adding more than 900 new festive delivery hubs. The new facilities are intended to support growing demand from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and strengthen the company's quick-commerce business, Flipkart Minutes.

The expansion reflects the increasing contribution of smaller cities and towns to India's online shopping market, particularly during major festive sales.

Women make up over 20% of supply chain workforce Flipkart also highlighted the growing participation of women in its logistics and supply chain operations.

Women now account for more than 20 per cent of the company's supply chain workforce, according to Flipkart.

The company said the expansion of its workforce and logistics network is aimed at preparing its operations for the substantial increase in order volumes expected during the festive season.

Amazon, Meesho also expand seasonal hiring Flipkart is not the only major e-commerce company increasing its workforce ahead of the festive shopping period.

Rival Amazon India has created more than 1.6 lakh seasonal employment opportunities across its operations network as it prepares for higher demand during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Meesho said last month that it expects to generate more than 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to handle the anticipated surge in orders.