Four simple ways bosses can reduce stress at work

It’s not entirely your boss’s fault that she left you hanging. The busier we get, the more likely it is that we shed important stress-reducing details in our communications with people, especially over email. We get good at explaining the “what" (a meeting on Thursday) but not the “why" (to talk about your request for more days off). Power differences exacerbate uncertainty-based stress, and so the higher up you climb, the more likely it is that the recipient of your vague “let’s meet" email will lose five hours of sleep perseverating on whether they are going to get fired.