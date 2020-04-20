MUMBAI : Fresh engineering recruits many of whom have landed plum job offers at the beginning of the academic year are having to wait for an extended period as several recruiters have delayed joining due to the ongoing pandemic. While India's largest software and IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has has frozen increments and lateral hirings, it has said it will continue to hire fresh graduates. However, with exams on hold and the company suspending it's accelerated H1 on-boarding process, freshers might have to wait much longer for their turn at the table.

“We have more than 30,000 offers outstanding on new trainee recruits, on-campus recruits, and we are going to honor that. And we expect that given the impact that the current crisis has had on the university system that we are looking at probably that their exams might get delayed to June, July or something, but immediately after that we will start bringing them onboard," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS.

Unlike, the last few years when the TCS accelerated hiring in Q1 and Q2, this time the process will move to Q2 and Q3 with the remaining coming on board in Q4 i.e. Jan-March quarter 2021.

IT companies have been shifting to a fresher heavy model for sometime now such that they have fewer experienced mid-level associates overseeing a wider base of employees with 1-3 years’ experience as that helps to optimize costs. And most IT companies, including TCS, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro have robust online onboarding programs in place. So, they can choose to virtually onboard and train employees if required. Most have already indicated that they will honor offers. The concern would be in the fact that without clear client demand, in a weak economic situation, they would not want to increase the resource pool.

According to Nasscom, the industry hired 205,000 new employees in FY20. The sector employs close to 45 lakh people. The largest employer in the sector, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added around 30,000 fresh graduates in FY20. In Q3, TCS said it will increase this number to 39,000 in FY21. Infosys has made 18,000 offers for FY21, Wipro had said it will onboard around 20,000 fresh graduates while HCL Technologies indicated 15,000 fresh hires in FY21. All these hiring initiatives were announced during the third quarter FY20 before the virus outbreak.

Last week, during the Q4 earnings call Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala, said that the company had hired 12,000 freshers last fiscal but is now looking at a deferred hiring schedule. "Overall job scenario is grim now across all levels as almost 50% companies have requested to put new recruitment on hold for two-three months even across middle and senior management because of Covid-19 concerns," said Kris Lakshmikanth. Founder Chairman & CEO, Headhunters India.

Lakshmikanth added that freshers in training across companies have already been requested to go home because it is not possible to give them work and have someone to supervise them while immense critical work is already hanging in the balance.

Of course, when companies are struggling against their contracts to provision work for home permissions for critical projects, fresh recruits are not the top concern noted another hiring industry veteran. “On the other hand, this might be the best time to learn new skills, especially for technologies related to network security, cloud migration and collaborative tools as nobody will be in a hurry to go back to physical offices, “ noted the person.

