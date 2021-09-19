Germany is looking for skilled workforce in the country as the nation is coming out of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The European nation is looking to jumpstart its economy and is looking for the people with skills across the world.

Here is all you need to know about Germany's ‘Job Seeker Visa’:

What is a job seeker visa?

The job seeker visa for Germany is a Long-Term Residency Permit, which allows the applicants to stay in the country for six months and look for a job.

If at the end of the six months the applicant have found a place of employment, the individual will be given the Germany work visa or a Germany work permit and will be allowed to work and live in Germany.

However having a job seeker visa does not allow the applicant to start working immediately in Germany. It only means that one can visit the country and look for a job during the stay.

Eligibility of applicants:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor/Master Degree from a German university or an equivalent foreign degree

The applicant must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in your related field of study

Show proof that you have sufficient funds to cover your stay during the time you are in Germany

Have travel or medical insurance for your entire stay in Germany or until you get your Work Permit

Documents for Application

The candidate must prepare the set of documents which will be attached to the application. The documents ensure that the application is not immediately rejected on grounds of not fulfilling the requirements.

Checklist of documents you need to obtain a Germany job seeker visa:

A valid passport (issued in the past 10 years and valid for at least 12 months after your scheduled return)

A copy of the passport’s data page

3 passport pictures based on biometric specifications

A cover letter where the candidate explain the objective of the visit, how the individua plan to find employment, and also alternative career plans if one cannot find a job

Diploma of your degree (or any other proof of academic qualification from a German or non-German university) as well as any certificates of previous work experience

Your detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Proof of accommodation in Germany (where the candidate will be staying during your visit)

Proof of financial means to cover the costs for the time of stay in Germany by showing one of the following documents:

Bank account statement, or

Blocked bank account.

Proof of personal status in your home country, such as birth certificate, marriage certificate, and others (translated in English)

Proof of your health insurance

In order to fulfill the requirements, you have to prepare two sets of these documents and take them to your application centre.

The German embassy/consulate reserves the right to ask for additional documents. This applies –among others- for certain professions (e.g. Nurses, Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Teachers).

