Giving workers more time to grieve in an era of loss

Millions around the world have gotten a crash course in grief during the past two years. Nearly one million more Americans have died since the start of the pandemic than would have otherwise been expected, mostly from Covid-19. Other tragedies have marched on, too, with lives lost to illnesses and accidents. Increasingly, we’re talking about it. About half of 4,327 people surveyed last fall by the New York Life Foundation, the charitable arm of the insurance company, said the pandemic had prompted them to have conversations with family or friends about death.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}