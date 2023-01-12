Goldman job cuts hit investment banking, global markets hard3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Goldman Sachs job cut s likely to affect most of the bank's major divisions, with its investment banking arm facing the deepest cuts
Goldman Sachs began laying off staff on Wednesday in a sweeping cost-cutting drive, with around a third of those affected coming from the investment banking and global markets division, a source familiar with the matter said.