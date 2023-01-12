Goldman job cuts hit investment banking, global markets hard

At Goldman's central London hub, rainfall lessened the prospect of staff huddles. Several security personnel actively patrolled the building's entrance, but few people were entering or leaving the property. A glimpse into the bank’s recreational area just beyond its lobby showed a handful of staffers in deep conversation but few signs of drama. Wine bars and eateries local to the office were also short of post-lunch trade, in stark contrast to large-scale layoffs of the past when unlucky staffers would typically gather to console one another and plan their next career moves.