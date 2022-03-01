Google is hiring IT Support Engineers in India. Check eligibility criteria

1 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 08:45 AM ISTLivemint
Google Jobs: The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems)
Listen to this article
Techstop, Google’s internal support organization, is looking to hire IT Support Engineers. In this role, the selected candidates will play an important part in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive. The candidate will be required to work in a shift based schedule, which may include non-standard work hours.
The candidate will help Google's operations evolve at scale by collaborating with the teammates and partner teams to find innovative ways to make our support environment more efficient.
The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems). Beyond the day-to-day, you will contribute to various initiatives, including feedback on those tools and technologies, process improvements, and documentation efforts that help support Googlers.
Minimum qualifications:
Diploma or equivalent practical experience.
Practical experience troubleshooting in a Linux, Mac OS, or Windows networked environment - supporting desktops/laptops, phone systems, video conference, and/or various wireless devices.
Customer service, client facing, and/or help desk experience.