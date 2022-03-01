OPEN APP
Google is hiring IT Support Engineers in India. Check eligibility criteria

Google Jobs: The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems) (REUTERS)Premium
Google Jobs: The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems) (REUTERS)
 01 Mar 2022

  • Google Jobs: The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems)

Techstop, Google’s internal support organization, is looking to hire IT Support Engineers. In this role,  the selected candidates will play an important part in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive. The candidate will be required to work in a shift based schedule, which may include non-standard work hours.

The candidate will help Google's operations evolve at scale by collaborating with the  teammates and partner teams to find innovative ways to make our support environment more efficient. 

The candidate will provide user support for internal tools and technologies, and external products (e.g. public Google products used by millions of people and third-party cloud systems). Beyond the day-to-day, you will contribute to various initiatives, including feedback on those tools and technologies, process improvements, and documentation efforts that help support Googlers.

Minimum qualifications:

  • Diploma or equivalent practical experience.
  • Practical experience troubleshooting in a Linux, Mac OS, or Windows networked environment - supporting desktops/laptops, phone systems, video conference, and/or various wireless devices.
  • Customer service, client facing, and/or help desk experience.

Preferred qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in relevant STEM field (e.g. Information Systems, Information Technology, Applied Networking, System Administration)
  • Completion of a relevant technical certification (e.g., Google Career Certificate - Google IT Support Certificate or other comparable certifications.)
  • Work experience, including deploying and supporting desktops/laptops, phone systems, video conferencing and various wireless devices.
  • Ability to adjust quickly to changing priorities and make quick decisions with limited information.
  • Effective organizational, communication, leadership, and teamwork/collaboration skills.
  • Passion for new technology and commitment to learning new skills.

