New Delhi: The union labour ministry Friday marginally increased the minimum wage of industrial workers employed in central sphere including in mining and construction activities by revising the variable dearness allowance (VDA).

The change will benefit almost 15 million workers doing scheduled employment in the central spheres and their monthly income will go up marginally between Rs.105 to Rs. 212 per month.

“This hike in VDA will support 1.5 crore workers particularly in the current pandemic times," Santosh Gangwar said adding that central labour commission has notified the changes.

This will be effective retrospectively from 1 April.

“The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) a price index compiled by Labour Bureau. The average CPI-IW for the months of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision," said D.P.S. Negi, chief labour commissioner (central).

Negi said the change in minimum wage will be based on skill level and the city or town of work.

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in Central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of central government, Railways, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual workers.

VDA for industrial workers is akin to to dearness allowance enjoyed by permanent government employees.

For example, an unskilled construction or road building worker in a city employed in central sphere work will earn Rs.16,770 per month, an increase of Rs. 210 from previous rate. Similarly, the same worker if deployed in a smaller town will earn Rs. 11,206, at least Rs.105 more than previous monthly wage.

Similarly, a skilled worker deployed in underground mining will earn a daily wage of Rs. 752 per day, a semiskilled one will get Rs.645 and an unskilled mining worker deployed underground shall earn Rs. 539 per day.

