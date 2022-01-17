How the Great Resignation wave is impacting hiring, job shifting

For the month of December '21, India's unemployment rate stood at 7.9%, up from 7% in November '21. Urban unemployment now stands at 9.3% as economic activity faces new hurdles due to the Omicron-induced third wave of the pandemic. “While many economists believe this new variant could reverse the overall economic recovery of the country, we are not sure what will happen on the ground as companies are also actively hiring talents, which indicates that there are adequate jobs in the market."