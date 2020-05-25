Growth in cloud spending exposes skills gap

“There are multiple types of skill gaps here," said Jayanth Kolla, founder and partner, Convergence Catalyst. “If you look at it globally, there are two primary areas where the talent comes from—universities and industry. In India, except for IISc and a few IITs, not many institutions do much in-depth research on using these technologies. Even in bigger companies, it’s not product-oriented, it’s service-oriented. So, it doesn’t require a lot of core deep tech engineers on the panel," he said.