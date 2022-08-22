Guess my job! Here’s how

Talk of “community" is a tip-off that someone works at a nonprofit. All right, not so hard. But subtle references to “advocates" or “true believers" signals you’re with an activist. The true tip-off is that activists are angry all the time about something, almost anything, and oh, still live with mom and dad. Activists also throw around the word “justice," so you might have guessed judge. But no self-respecting judge says “justice" anymore—they’re lawyers, so instead they say “balance." Too easy if you hear “intersectionality"—you’re with a collectivist geometry teacher. If you hear weasel words such as “sustainable," “justness" or “cisexism," a good guess would be an unemployed busybody.