A Gurugram-based edtech institute, Coding Ninjas has issued clarification after a video went viral in which a it was stated that employees being ‘locked’ inside the office so that they cannot exit ‘without permission.’

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the company, while acknowledging the incident, attributed it to a ‘regrettable’ action by an employee. The ‘action,' noted, was ‘immediately rectified within minutes,’ and the individual in question acknowledged his ‘mistake’ and apologised for it.

Further saying that the founders had expressed their ‘regret’ and apologised to the staff, Coding Ninjas described this as an ‘isolated’ incident. “…we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee," it said.

We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused. (1/4) — Coding Ninjas (@CodingNinjasOff) June 3, 2023

“This was an anomaly at Coding Ninjas and against the core values we stand for as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional."

This is not mere inconvenience but Violation of Employees Fundamental Rights. https://t.co/LHhHKN9lH7 — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) June 3, 2023

Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India's skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned.

The incident took place 2 weeks ago, reported Moneycontrol, citing Coding Ninjas. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a watchman is seen locking doors from the outside.