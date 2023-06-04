Gurugram-based edtech firm issues clarification after it ‘blocks’ employees from leaving office2 min read 04 Jun 2023, 07:00 PM IST
In a series of tweets, Coding Ninjas, the company, while acknowledging the incident, attributed it to a ‘regrettable’ action by an employee
A Gurugram-based edtech institute, Coding Ninjas has issued clarification after a video went viral in which a it was stated that employees being ‘locked’ inside the office so that they cannot exit ‘without permission.’
