Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Human Resource >Half of Indian companies actively hiring women returnees, says report

Half of Indian companies actively hiring women returnees, says report

Premium
About 65% of large enterprises have introduced special initiatives to bring back women into the workforce after a career break.
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Livemint

  • About 54% of companies that deployed returnee programmes said women returnees were thriving in their roles and 56% found an increase in the number of applications from them

NEW DELHI: About half of Indian companies are actively hiring women returnees who dropped out of corporate jobs mostly at junior and middle level, according to a ‘DivHersity Benchmarking 2020-21’ report by JobsForHer, an online career platform for women.

NEW DELHI: About half of Indian companies are actively hiring women returnees who dropped out of corporate jobs mostly at junior and middle level, according to a ‘DivHersity Benchmarking 2020-21’ report by JobsForHer, an online career platform for women.

Hiring has, however, declined 20% since 2019, the report revealed. At the same time, 65% of large enterprises have introduced special initiatives to bring back women into the workforce after a career break, indicating a positive trend for the future. On the flipside, returnee programs across SMEs and startups have decreased to 40%.

Hiring has, however, declined 20% since 2019, the report revealed. At the same time, 65% of large enterprises have introduced special initiatives to bring back women into the workforce after a career break, indicating a positive trend for the future. On the flipside, returnee programs across SMEs and startups have decreased to 40%.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

About 54% of companies that deployed returnee programmes said women returnees were thriving in their roles and 56% found an increase in the number of applications from them. More than half of the companies found that their recruiters were now more sensitised towards accommodating women returning to work after a break.

"An increasing number of organizations, both large and small, are realizing that there is an urgent need to boost the percentage of women in the workforce. It is, therefore, heartening to note that a number of companies are leveraging learning & development (L&D) and returnee programs," said Neha Bagaria, founder and CEO, JobsForHer.

"Furthermore, diversity & inclusion (D&I) programs are ensuring that companies allow professionals to thrive in their professional journeys. There is still a long way to go to achieve an optimal playing field for women, but organisations are geared up and moving in the right direction," she added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

After Gandhi, Kalam and King, time for Governor Das to ...

Premium

What’s the ideal asset mix in retirement? Is it 70/30? 60/40?

Premium

India’s scooter EV revolution: Top 3 companies in the race

Premium

Revamped tax-filing portal is still giving taxpayers trouble

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!