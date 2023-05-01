Having a Name Twin at Work Is Hard, Just Ask Chris Smith. And Chris Smith.
- You’re getting a promotion! Or are you? Work doppelgängers are everywhere.
The email in Caroline Kim’s work inbox was long, and from an address she didn’t recognize. She started to read, and was bombarded by someone sharing a lot of feelings.
“Within the first two sentences I was, like, oh my gosh, it’s a love letter," she says.
The crush confession was meant for somebody else: Carol Kim, a co-worker with a nearly identical work email address. Realizing the mix-up, Caroline felt mortified by association, slightly amused and completely relieved to have scored the coveted “ckim" email address.
“Thank God, I got here first," Caroline says she thought. (She’s since married, become Caroline Kim Oh and switched jobs.) “I don’t want people getting my emails."
Having a name doppelgänger at the office can be perilous business. Back in elementary school, where so many of us were used to being one of three in the class, sharing a name was mostly a minor annoyance. (Couldn’t you have picked something cool, Mom?)
Then the Jens and Mikes of the world grew up, joined companies and started receiving sealed envelopes containing excruciatingly detailed performance reviews. And instant messages demanding to know why they weren’t in the meeting. (What meeting?) And offers of sky-high salaries from recruiters on LinkedIn. None of it is meant for them.
“You’re kind of, like: Is this me? Is this about me?" says Chris Smith, once one of seven Chris Smiths at a media company where he worked as a software engineer. There, the Chris Smiths formed an instant-message group to swap mysterious calendar invites. Who was actually supposed to go to this week’s Lunch and Learn?
Mr. Smith, of Burbank, Calif., suspects he was once passed over for an employee award because he split the votes with another Chris Smith in the running. While working in Hong Kong for a large tech company, he received a call in the middle of the night berating him for spending $3,000 on…what? (It was another Chris Smith’s fault.)
Most painful might be the good-news emails meant for someone else: the Chris Smith in New Jersey who was making plans to rent an entire castle in England, the co-worker being promoted to manager.
“I felt like I was getting a promotion," Mr. Smith says wistfully, recalling the congratulatory note in his inbox. The comedown from those fleeting feelings is similar to the envy induced by scrolling through someone’s seemingly perfect life on social media, he adds—but worse.
“It seems so much more personal," he says. “A guy with the same name as me seems to be doing really well right now."
Hey, that’s my name
Our names are anchors of our identity, says David Zhu, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at Arizona State University who’s studied how chief executives’ names affect their decisions at work.
“When you have another person who shows up in your social circle or workplace with the same name, the uniqueness disappears," Dr. Zhu says. “That is, indeed, threatening."
Anyone can have a name twin—even you. During Chandler Perry’s first day at McKinsey & Co., she was inundated with texts from colleagues who informed her that a guy on the introductory Zoom call was using her name.
“Maybe you should have them get that fixed," they told her. There was nothing to fix. He was Chandler Perry, too, a white man based in the consulting firm’s Denver office. Ms. Perry, a Black woman, was based in Atlanta.
Long the lone Chandler everywhere, Ms. Perry relished finally having someone to commiserate with over a lifetime spent fielding jokes about Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry in the show “Friends."
One day last spring, she flew to the company’s New York office for meetings and was held up downstairs for an hour by security. They informed her that someone with her name had already checked into the building. A couple of days later, the Chandler Perrys finally united in the office.
“We just couldn’t stop hugging. When people walked past, we were, like, we have the same name!" says Ms. Perry, who recently departed McKinsey.
We’re two people, really
While reporting this column, I joined a video chat with two Kaylans, trying, futilely, to keep them straight in my notes with labels such as “glasses" and “contacts." I connected with an Allison Jackson at a tax firm, only to realize 10 minutes into the conversation that she wasn’t the Allison Jackson I’d spotted on LinkedIn.
Yep, she said. She keeps getting credit for that Allison’s sales in an online dashboard.
Startup co-founders Zaheer Mohiuddin and Zuhayeer Musa spend the beginning of nearly every call with customers clarifying that they are, in fact, two different people.
“They see the Z’s. They see the M’s. They see the ‘eers,’" Mr. Mohiuddin says.“We’re, like, oh yeah, we’re separate."
Mr. Musa once got banned from a Reddit group where he posted an announcement about the company, after Mr. Mohiuddin posted, too. The moderator thought they were one person trying to game the system with multiple usernames. They explained the situation, but the moderator didn’t buy it.
After years of being worn down, some people are just resigned to being someone else at work.
When Mike Sander showed up for a past job as a commodities broker, he was unsurprised to find that his boss was named Mike.
“What are you going to go by?" his colleagues asked. The last guy in his job, they explained, was named Mike, too—so, naturally, he had gone by Rick.
Mr. Sander changed his work name to “The Senator," a nickname he used in college after being elected to student government to distinguish himself from the other eight Mikes in his fraternity.
When someone called out, “Mike!" in the office, he wouldn’t even turn his head.