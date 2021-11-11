IT firms HCL Technologies (HCL), which has recently launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their cloud transformation journey. This dedicated business unit within HCL will be supported by AWS engineering, solutions and business teams.

HCL plans to hire 20,000-22,000 freshers this year and is looking at hiring 30,000 freshers next year.

All you need to know about the current vacancies in HCL Technologies:

Senior Technical Lead

Location: Noida

Experience: 4.5-8 Years

Job Description.

Cloud Ops, DevOps, Mobile app support knowledge, API Testing knowledge. (1.) TO ensure process compliance in the assigned module, and participate in technical discussion or review.

(2.) To prepare and submit status reports for minimizing exposure and risks on the project or closure of escalations.

(3.) To be responsible for providing technical guidance or solutions

(4.) To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity

Qualification B Tech

No. of Positions

1

Skill (Primary)Quality Management Skills (ERS)-Techniques-DevOps

Last date to apply:

10-Dec-2021

Senior Technical Lead

Location: Pune

Experience: 4.5-8 years

Job Description (Posting).

To be responsible for managing technology in projects and providing technical guidance or solutions for work completion

(1.) To be responsible for providing technical guidance or solutions

(2.) To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity

(3.) TO ensure process compliance in the assigned module, and participate in technical discussion or review.

(4.) To prepare and submit status reports for minimizing exposure and risks on the project or closure of escalations.

Qualification: B Tech

No. of Positions

15

Skill (Primary)Technical Skills (ERS)-JEE- Web client Technology-Angular

Last day to apply: 10-Dec-2021

