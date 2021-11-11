HCL is hiring IT professionals for its new business unit. Check eligibility and other details1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 09:14 AM IST
- HCL plans to hire 20,000-22,000 freshers this year and is looking at hiring 30,000 freshers next year
IT firms HCL Technologies (HCL), which has recently launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their cloud transformation journey. This dedicated business unit within HCL will be supported by AWS engineering, solutions and business teams.
All you need to know about the current vacancies in HCL Technologies:
Senior Technical Lead
Location: Noida
Experience: 4.5-8 Years
Job Description.
Cloud Ops, DevOps, Mobile app support knowledge, API Testing knowledge. (1.) TO ensure process compliance in the assigned module, and participate in technical discussion or review.
(2.) To prepare and submit status reports for minimizing exposure and risks on the project or closure of escalations.
(3.) To be responsible for providing technical guidance or solutions
(4.) To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity
Qualification B Tech
No. of Positions
1
Skill (Primary)Quality Management Skills (ERS)-Techniques-DevOps
Last date to apply:
10-Dec-2021
Senior Technical Lead
Location: Pune
Experience: 4.5-8 years
Job Description (Posting).
To be responsible for managing technology in projects and providing technical guidance or solutions for work completion
(1.) To be responsible for providing technical guidance or solutions
(2.) To develop and guide the team members in enhancing their technical capabilities and increasing productivity
(3.) TO ensure process compliance in the assigned module, and participate in technical discussion or review.
(4.) To prepare and submit status reports for minimizing exposure and risks on the project or closure of escalations.
Qualification: B Tech
No. of Positions
15
Skill (Primary)Technical Skills (ERS)-JEE- Web client Technology-Angular
Last day to apply: 10-Dec-2021
