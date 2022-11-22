Headhunters scramble as hiring falls in Q3

“Whatever recovery we had seen (after covid) has eroded. In the third quarter (October-December), hiring is typically low for IT outsourcing, as it coincides with the Christmas holidays and the furlough period in the West. Yet, we were still hoping for a better quarter than Q2, but no more," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive of Ciel HR services, a mid-management recruitment firm. Hiring by IT outsourcing companies has dropped by 45% from the same period in 2019 and by 55% from last year, Mishra said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}