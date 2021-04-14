NEW DELHI : Sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and technology will drive the job creation in the first quarter of the FY 22, but sectors like financials, and power are not showing a strong hiring intent, the quarterly employment outlook survey of TeamLease Services showed Wednesday.

According to the survey if the lockdowns are not imposed further, the hiring may increase by 7% but a surging pandemic and further curbs could wipe out the positive forecast.

“Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, educational services, ecommerce and technology Start-ups and IT are the key sectors who are likely to ramp up their talent pool. In fact, more than 58% of the corporates in healthcare and pharma (nearly 11 percentage points higher than the previous quarter ended 31 March) are keen on hiring talent," TeamLease said.

Similarly, 55% of the educational services firms, 51% of ecommerce, 50% of technology start-ups and IT firms have indicated a strong hiring intent for the April-June period. This is a 10 to 12 percentage point growth when compared with last quarter.

While there is an overall positivity, sectors like power and energy, BPO / ITeS, media and entertainment consulting, marketing and advertising, travel and hospitality may take more time to improve their hiring intent. For example, only 32% of financial firms showed an intent to hire and in case of power and energy sector the percentage if 31%.

The survey also showed that employers in Delhi NCR and Bangalore are showing a good intent to hire but cities like Pune, Chennai and Kolkata are showing a lukewarm response. Fie example, while 52% of employers in Bangalore have a strong hiring intent for Q1 of FY22, it was 25% in Kolkata and 27% each in Pune and Chennai.

With regard to functional areas similar to the previous quarter, sales and marketing continues to be the sought-after functional roles. “However, when it comes to hierarchy, the preferences seem to have changed substantially – the intent to hire senior level talent has dropped by four percentage points over Jan-March 2021".

“Indian economy has been regaining the lost ground and the same was reflecting in hiring as well. Be it the IMF, OECD or Fitch all have been positive, and this was bolstering the business sentiment and the intent to hire. However, if we resort to lockdowns, it will derail and further delay the recovery. In fact, it will impact the scope of growth in employment negatively," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president of TeamLease.

To be sure, Covid-19 cases are spiking almost every day and in past 15 days the number of new cases per day has surged by over 160%. For example, while around 70,000 new cases were reported in one day on 31 March, the numbers were 185,000 in just one day on 13 April. The situation in states like Maharshtra is bad and the state has already put curbs on non-essential services for 15 days. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday also asked the UP government to “look into the viability" of a lockdown certain districts where the coronavirus cases have risen significantly in past two to three weeks. Similarly, case load in states like Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is quite high leading to partial curbs on activities.

