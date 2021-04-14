Healthcare, e-commerce, IT to drive job creation in Q1: TeamLease

To be sure, Covid-19 cases are spiking almost every day and in past 15 days the number of new cases per day has surged by over 160%. For example, while around 70,000 new cases were reported in one day on 31 March, the numbers were 185,000 in just one day on 13 April. The situation in states like Maharshtra is bad and the state has already put curbs on non-essential services for 15 days. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday also asked the UP government to “look into the viability" of a lockdown certain districts where the coronavirus cases have risen significantly in past two to three weeks. Similarly, case load in states like Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is quite high leading to partial curbs on activities.