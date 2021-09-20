Hiring activity in the month of August showed 1% marginal growth sequentially due to decline in job postings in sectors including engineering, logistic, agro-based industries among others, which has shown a slight improvement in July, a report said.

The report has been prepared by Monster Employment Index by Monster.com. The Monster Employment Index is a broad and comprehensive analysis of online job posting activity conducted by the company.

The overall job postings have improved by 14% (August 2021 versus August 2020), the report showed indicating a strong recovery in the pipeline.

It further said, despite the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, job demand recorded a sequential growth of 5% in the last six months.

As of August, online hiring demand witnessed a positive month-on-month growth. In garments/ textiles/ leather, gems and jewellery, there was a 24% growth, production and manufacturing witnessed 8%, oil/gas/petroleum/power saw 6% growth, shipping/marine saw 4% and BPO/ITES industries witnessed a 3% growth.

The surge in job postings could be attributed to the imminent festive season and seasonal hiring demands across industries, the report noted.

However, industries such as engineering, cement, construction, iron/steel witnessed a MoM decline of 7% in job postings in August followed by agro based industries (-6%), FMCG, food and packaged food (-5%) and logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (-4%), which had shown a slight improvement in the previous month.

“With India recovering from the second wave of the pandemic, there has been positive stable growth in job postings in the month of August 2021. Moreover, with the imminent festive and seasonal demand, we expect hiring activity to flourish in the coming months, as we have already seen in the textile and manufacturing industries," said Sekhar Garisa, Monster.com CEO.

“The hiring landscape across metropolitan cities has also been consistently on the rise since May 2021, across sectors."

Meanwhile, the report further revealed that in August, city wise trends have seen moderate MoM growth in job postings across Mumbai (3 per cent), Hyderabad (3 per cent), Chennai (3 per cent) and Coimbatore (2 per cent).

However, cities which fared reasonably well in July witnessed a monthly decline in job posting activity in August such as Kochi (-4 per cent), Kolkata (-4 per cent), Chandigarh (-1 per cent) and Jaipur (-1 per cent), it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

