Hiring in India’s IT sector shows slight revival: Report2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 07:12 PM IST
- The report noted a 6% increase in the overall IT hiring activity month-on-month for freshers
Following months of slowdown in hiring activity, Indian IT industry is inching towards recovery, albeit slowly, as the industry saw an uptick of 3% in job demand on a month-on-month basis, as per the latest report published by talent management platform foundit (earlier Monster.com) on job trends for the month of November 2022.