Hiring sentiments to improve in October-December quarter:Report

Jobseekers have something to rejoice as the hiring sentiments among Indian organisations particularly in education, healthcare, e-commerce, technology startups and knowledge process outsourcing is improving, according to TeamLease' employment outlook report, which states that the Intent to hire metric of Indian organisations is expected to increase by 3% over the October-December 2020-21 quarter.

The hiring sentiments are expected to be better in Metro and Tier-1 cities with a 5% increase in Intent to hire. TeamLease explains, the fall in Intent to hire was limited to the first half of the fiscal, and as lockdown restrictions were eased across the states the hiring sentiments also improved.

TeamLease defines Intent to hire metric as the percentage of employers that are likely to hire employees during the quarter.

Bengaluru with 29% Intent to hire, followed by Delhi (23%), Hyderabad (22%) and Chandigarh (20%) are the hottest job destinations, the report suggests. Intent to hire across all 14 cities had improved in single or double digits as compared to April to September.

In terms of hiring positions, employers are likely to show preference for mid (20%) and senior level (30%) posts than for entry (14%) and junior level (18%).

In functional areas, blue collar (32%), sales (20%), Information Technology (18%) and marketing (16%) were the most favoured.

Though intent to hire was higher in large (27%) and medium businesses (15%), the jump in small business (13%) was almost twice as compared to April- September.

Further, in terms of sector wise break up, intent to hire was highest in healthcare and pharmaceutical (39%), educational services (34%), e-commerce and technology startups (31%), knowledge process outsourcing (31%) and information technology (29%).

Edtech firms are on a hiring spree. Whitehat Jr. reportedly plans to hire 1,500 teachers every month due to month on month increase in new enrolments. e-commerce and technology startups are estimated to create 25,000 direct jobs to negate the impact of covid-19.

Large IT companies including Wipro, Infosys, HCL and TCS are likely to hire 66,000 freshers in the fiscal year.

The TeamLease survey is based on input from 137 small, medium and large companies across 14 Indian cities and 21 sectors.

