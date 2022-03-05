Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  Hiring will not be impacted by any new coronavirus variant: Survey

Hiring will not be impacted by any new coronavirus variant: Survey

The survey further revealed that over 69% respondents are not anticipating rise in job insecurity with the advent of the new coronavirus variant.
1 min read . 06:36 PM IST Livemint

  • According to a survey by Genius Consultants, 73% respondents strongly believe that the new coronavirus wave wouldn’t have an adverse impact on the hiring trends across sectors

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As coronavirus cases continue to decline in the country, a majority of India Inc's executives believe hiring will not be slowed down due to any new coronavirus variants or further waves.

As coronavirus cases continue to decline in the country, a majority of India Inc's executives believe hiring will not be slowed down due to any new coronavirus variants or further waves.

According to a survey by Genius Consultants, 73% respondents strongly believe that the new wave wouldn’t have an adverse impact on the hiring trends across sectors.

According to a survey by Genius Consultants, 73% respondents strongly believe that the new wave wouldn’t have an adverse impact on the hiring trends across sectors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The survey was done among 1,468 C-Suite executives and employees online across sectors including banking and finance, engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITeS and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas, and pharma.

The survey further revealed that over 69% respondents are not anticipating rise in job insecurity with the advent of the new variant. The remaining fear that state-imposed restrictions and lockdowns could again halt businesses and possibly could result in salary cuts and layoffs.

Further, over 82% respondents fear that the rising cases would cause substantial losses to the hospitality industry which has been slowly recovering.

When asked respondents if they felt in the light of the new surge in cases, if industries would willingly encourage ‘Hybrid Work Models’ to ensure the safety of their staff and uninterrupted business operations, close to 64% agreed that they would, while the remaining respondents were either not sure what decisions could the managements take or felt that industries would rather continue having employees physically report offices.

“The new variant causing the sudden rise in cases had been an extremely worrisome subject for industries across. The industries were slowly recovering and were performing quite satisfactorily. However, the new surge did not hamper and put any hurdle in the pathway of this growth. We hope that this variant isn’t as severe as the previous ones and that people recover quickly and remain safe," said R P Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants Ltd.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!