Hiring will not be impacted by any new coronavirus variant: Survey

The survey was done among 1,468 C-Suite executives and employees online across sectors including banking and finance, engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITeS and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas, and pharma.
The survey further revealed that over 69% respondents are not anticipating rise in job insecurity with the advent of the new variant. The remaining fear that state-imposed restrictions and lockdowns could again halt businesses and possibly could result in salary cuts and layoffs.
Further, over 82% respondents fear that the rising cases would cause substantial losses to the hospitality industry which has been slowly recovering.
When asked respondents if they felt in the light of the new surge in cases, if industries would willingly encourage ‘Hybrid Work Models’ to ensure the safety of their staff and uninterrupted business operations, close to 64% agreed that they would, while the remaining respondents were either not sure what decisions could the managements take or felt that industries would rather continue having employees physically report offices.
“The new variant causing the sudden rise in cases had been an extremely worrisome subject for industries across. The industries were slowly recovering and were performing quite satisfactorily. However, the new surge did not hamper and put any hurdle in the pathway of this growth. We hope that this variant isn’t as severe as the previous ones and that people recover quickly and remain safe," said R P Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants Ltd.
