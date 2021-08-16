Hotel industry witnesses 84.7% growth in revenue per room in second quarter: JLL

“Whilst Q2 2021 has been extremely hard on hospitality sector given the brutal second wave, we take some encouragement from the way business has resumed. Flights are filling up; holiday destinations are running full house and we have witnessed pick up in wedding bookings too. F&B dining though remains slow and continues to be driven by home delivery orders. Operations have become a very tricky affair with managing employees and costs given sudden demand fluctuations," said Jaideep Dang, managing director, hotels and hospitality group, South Asia, JLL.