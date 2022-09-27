How companies can turn former employees into faithful alumni

Get managers on board

The role of managers is especially important when it comes to implementing an alumni strategy. That’s because managers usually are the first to receive and respond to the news of a resignation, and how they react in that moment can determine whether a departing employee will or won’t want to be a resource to the company in the future. Current employees also will look to their managers for cues regarding how they should interact with alumni. For example, if line managers send mixed, ambivalent or negative messages about the value of such relationships—say, by disparaging former employees—a company’s alumni strategy will fail.