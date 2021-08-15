How employee benefits may change in a hybrid workplace

One result is that the notion of flexible time off—where there are no formal limits, and employees simply take time off when they feel they need it—is one policy that experts say has become more popular, and will become even more so in the years ahead. According to Mercer surveys, the percentage of employers offering such “unlimited paid time off" to at least some employees rose to 20% this year from 14% in 2015.

