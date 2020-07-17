How HR managers can mitigate the repercussions of social recession

Reskilling is the process of teaching new employees the latest and upcoming skills that may allow them to keep up with the changing trends at the workplace and shoulder advanced job tasks. Upskilling is always a necessity to keep up with advancing technology. However, with budget cuts everywhere, hiring new employees can be limiting for even the larger corporations. Therefore, I think reskilling can promote employee retention, eliminate the cost of new hires, and allow the companies to stick to the new plan for operations. Reskilling is the only way to guide your company to ultimate survival and success, especially during financially challenging times.