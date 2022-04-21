The unfolding of the rising employment market

Recruiters are finding it difficult to get the right candidate in cases where the available talent pool for the skill set required is skewed. This is leading to inflated salaries for many profiles. Firms like IBM and Tech Mahindra are trying to recruit from smaller towns and cities. However, two years of work-from-home has provided flexibilities that many are unwilling to give up. Recruiters are told that new hires should be willing to adopt a hybrid work culture but for many, this could mean shifting back to a metro.