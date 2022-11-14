How Singapore tech layoffs are impacting Indians

"Last year, a lot of what happened was a lot of cheap capital in the market flooded the market (which) allowed companies to grow really at any cost," said Jessica Huang Pouleur, a partner at venture capital firm Openspace, to CNBC in June. "What happened was people hired very rapidly. You have a problem; you just throw people at it. I think we'll likely see more of it to come over the course of the next few months."