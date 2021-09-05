How the Covid-19 threat could help us breathe easier at the office

Visible through the fog of seemingly relentless bad news about the spread of the novel coronavirus, from transmission in schools to the prospect of yet another year out of the office, is some cause for optimism. Engineers and experts from a variety of disciplines say we now have the technology to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other pathogens indoors. They’re arguing that the pandemic provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our relationship with the air we breathe during most of our waking hours—and at least some of those who design and run office spaces agree.