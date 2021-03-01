Subscribe
Home >Industry >Human Resource >How to decode office body language while working from home
A worker uses a desktop computer whilst working from home.

How to decode office body language while working from home

5 min read . 01:31 PM IST Rachel Feintzeig, The Wall Street Journal

  • Learn the tricks to reading the nonverbal cues of your bosses and co-workers, from expressions in tiny Zoom windows to email punctuation

A sideways glance in a video chat. An email that drifts off into ellipses. And why did your boss even add you to this calendar invite anyway?

What does it all mean?

