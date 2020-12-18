How to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

Think about what schedule makes sense for you when it comes to your work life and home life. It won’t be the same for everyone.

Feeling overworked? You are not alone. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s 2020 Better Life Index found that the U.S. ranks 30th out of 40 countries in terms of time devoted to leisure and personal care. With fewer Americans commuting to workplaces during the coronavirus pandemic, many are using that time to work even more, leadingsome to feel burned out. In a September survey of 310 organizations by the Conference Board, 46% of respondents said their work-life balance had decreased. Achieving a balance between your working hours and home life may seem unattainable, but consultants, burnout management coaches and work-life researchers say there are steps you can take to help make the most of your days.

First, rethink the phrase “work-life balance."

Instead of thinking of work and life as opposite weights on a scale, we should think of work as a part of life, says Eric M. Bailey, chief executive of Bailey Strategic Innovation Group and author of “The Cure for Stupidity: Using Brain Science to Explain Irrational Behavior at Work." Mr. Bailey, who earned a master’s degree in leadership and organizational development from Saint Louis University, says his former graduate-school professor, Matthew Grawitch, encouraged him to use an alternative phrase to work-life balance. He uses “work-life, home-life integration" instead. “So we’re really talking about the integration between ourselves at work and then ourselves at home," Mr. Bailey says. Dr. Grawitch uses the term “work-life interface" for this concept. “It focuses on the idea that every single one of us has a limited amount of resources," he says. Thinking this way can help people to try to “figure out what is the best way to allow the elements of our lives to work together so that we’re getting the best out of all of it that we can," says Dr. Grawitch.

Think about what makes sense for you when it comes to your work life and home life.

Work-life balance has a stigma of being unattainable, says Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Los Angeles restaurant Guelaguetza and co-host of the Super Mamás podcast. Instead, she thinks about how she can set realistic expectations for herself each day and week. “Work-life balance is being in a good mood when my son asks me a question, and I think it is just as simple as that for me," she says. Because her work at the restaurant weaves into her life, to her, work-life balance means understanding the value of time and truly enjoying what you do, she says.

Set boundaries for yourself.

Whether you are working from home or commuting to a workplace, it is important to set boundaries for yourself. Here are some tips for doing so:

Make the most of your commute. Your journey to work provides a clear transition between work time and nonwork time. Use this time to listen to music or a podcast. If you have a longer commute, you could try reading or even writing.

If you don’t travel to work, make space for a transition period. Without a commute during the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans have worked more hours. You should create a work and nonwork boundary for yourself, says Mr. Bailey. After he finishes working for the day, he says he leaves his home office and reads or meditates for up to 15 minutes before ending his working day and rejoining his wife and their three children in their home. If that doesn’t work for you, you could try an approach like that of a teacher Mr. Bailey knows who makes coffee for himself and drives around the neighborhood each morning before returning home and logging on for work. “Establishing boundaries and then holding them sacred is very important," Mr. Bailey says.

Think about your work preferences. If you are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, your home and work lives might be blurred. Think about what time of day you work best to help create separation or work breaks into your schedule. Maybe you work better after going for a morning jog. Or perhaps you benefit from taking some time to unwind while listening to music on your commute after work. Pay attention to how you work best to determine effective ways to manage your time.

Try blocking out your time. Try marking off time on your calendar so you can have periods when you focus on work and periods when you are taking care of other responsibilities, such as child care or exercise. This type of time management can help contain your work to separate times of the day so you are not constantly jumping between work mode, parent mode and life mode, says Emily Ballesteros, a burnout management coach.

Have a conversation with your boss. It is important to communicate with your supervisor, says Mr. Bailey. If you decide to stop answering emails at 5:30 p.m. every day, but your boss expects you to respond much later in the evening, then your decision can cause some conflict. Talk to your boss about expectations during work hours and outside of work hours, says Mr. Bailey. If your boss doesn’t have a strong preference, you can say what your preference is. “Keep that conversation open, not done," he says.

Don’t work during off hours.

It may seem like no big deal to answer a few emails if you are using your work computer after hours, or to fire off a message while using your phone over the weekend, but these behaviors can soon become habits. In some cases, people who work constantly do so without any pressure from their managers, says Ms. Ballesteros. “It is a pressure they have created for themselves or something they have gotten into the habit of," she says. There are some ways you can break these habits.

Complete your most essential tasks first. This way, you finish the most important items on your to-do list during your workday, and aren’t doing critical tasks after hours, says Ms. Ballesteros.

Reset expectations with your co-workers. Be honest with your colleagues. Tell them you have gotten into a bad habit of responding to emails during off hours, and let them know that you won’t be doing so in the future, says Ms. Ballesteros. This way, your team can learn to be resourceful if you aren’t available and only call you in case of emergency.

Avoid work FOMO, or fear of missing out. You might worry about missing out or being seen as a weak link if you log off before others but this is often an unfounded assumption. Instead, focus on telling yourself a fact-filled story about your work, says Ms. Ballesteros. If none of your colleagues have told you there is a problem with your workload or contributions, you shouldn’t assume there is an issue, she says. “Trust that these are adults who can communicate what they need," she says.

Recognize burnout.

If you are maxed out at work, home, or both, you might feel detached, ineffective, drained and unmotivated, says Ms. Ballesteros. “A prolonged sense of helplessness and lack of control due to burnout will manifest physically if ignored," she says. If you identify some of the signs of burnout, you can take steps to rest and recharge.

Have a conversation with your loved ones.

Working parents have always had to balance relentless schedules, but the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges, says Brigid Schulte, author of “Overwhelmed: Work, Love & Play When No One has the Time," and director of the Better Life Lab, the work-family justice program at think tank New America. It is important to take a look at your own relationships and evaluate the division of responsibilities, she says. Women in the U.S. spend about four hours a day on unpaid work, such as routine housework and child care, while men spend about two and a half hours on these responsibilities, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Tips

Ms. Schulte suggests trying two exercises for couples from Better Life Lab.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When the former Supreme Court Justice’s son misbehaved, school officials often called her, she told an audience at Sundance Film Festival in 2018. She reminded the school that her son had two parents, and asked it to alternate between them. In this experiment, Ms. Schulte encourages parents to discuss the division of these types of responsibilities and take turns taking ownership of them.

The leisure co-sponsor. Most people have a hard time taking time for themselves, but 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that women spent less time on leisure and sports than men. In this exercise, each partner will make a list of something they would like to do for fun that week or that month, and then develop an accountability plan to ensure each person gets his or her desired experience. “This makes it clear from the outset that both partners need and deserve this kind of time, and they make sure that they help each other get it," Ms. Schulte says.

Discuss the losses.

Women have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic, says Ms. Schulte. Women make up more of the lower-income service and retail jobs that vanished as Covid-19 gripped the economy. About one in four working mothers surveyed this summer for McKinsey and LeanIn.org’s sixth annual Women in the Workplace study said they had considered leaving the workforce or downshifting their careers. The report also found that Black and Latina mothers are more likely to be their families’ sole breadwinners or to have partners working outside the home during the pandemic. They were also more likely than white mothers to be responsible for all child care and housework. Some parents have already dropped out of the workforce. If you and your family are in a situation where you are trying to balance child care, remote schooling and work, you don’t have to default to traditional gender roles, says Ms. Schulte. “This is an opportunity for couples to really be a team," she says.

If one partner does have to give up hours at work, or even take a leave from the workforce, it is important to listen to the losses. Census data from 2019 shows men earned more than women, on average, and in heterosexual relationships, this may result in somewomen feeling as though they need to leave their positions to care for children, says Ms. Schulte. She says these families often prioritize a father’s career over a mother’s because men are typically paid more, and because families in the U.S. must pay more out of pocket for health, safety, education and welfare than families in other countries, where child care is subsidized. “There can be guilt on the part of the partner who continues working, and they don’t want to talk about it, so they put their head in the sand like an ostrich," Ms. Schulte says. This is harmful long term. It is better to address feelings up front, and acknowledge the sacrifices, she says.

Take a look at the bigger picture.

It is normal to feel overwhelmed, and like you are failing on a personal level if you can’t balance both work and home life, says Ms. Schulte. But it is important to remember that the pandemic brought about an unprecedented series of crises, she says. Millions of people became unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and layoffs often aren’t a reflection of the work of employees.

Another factor out of your control may be child care. Fewer in-person school classes and child-care services have put a strain on working parents. Even if parents are able to use child-care services, it can be costly. “I think that is probably the most important thing is to give yourself some grace," she says. “Don’t take this all to heart and see it as a failure, that if you only had more willpower, or if only you had planned better, that things could have turned out differently."

Try to take time off.

Taking a vacation can help manage burnout, yet 55% of Americans didn’t use all of their paid time off in 2018, according to a survey of 1,025 U.S. workers by Project: Time Off, a research group located in Washington, D.C. If you can’t take a full week, or even a few days of vacation, try taking an afternoon off to recharge occasionally.

Accept that some days will be better than others.

During the pandemic, restaurant operator Ms. Lopez had a day when she didn’t have child care because there was a possibility that her babysitter had been exposed to Covid-19. Her husband had to go into his workplace and she was scrambling to deal with an issue at work—the state of California had closed outdoor dining, which affected her restaurant. It was overwhelming in the moment, but she accepted that something had to give. In this case, her son had his allotted videogaming time increased to span most of the day, while Ms. Lopez focused on work. “What I’ve learned to do is understand that I have to give up something, and it is OK if something doesn’t pan out," she says.

Resources

Experiments from the Better Life Lab may help you evaluate the division of responsibilities in your home.

