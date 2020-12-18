How to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

How to Improve Your Work-Life Balance12 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- • Set boundaries for yourself. Try blocking out your time and communicate with your supervisor
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In brief
Think about what schedule makes sense for you when it comes to your work life and home life. It won’t be the same for everyone.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.