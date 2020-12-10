How to negotiate a job offer: The do’s and don’ts

When you finally get an offer in writing, but it falls slightly short of what you want, use a “yes, but" response. In a professional and friendly tone, convey your gratitude for the offer and then follow up with the reasons that the job warrants better terms. Lay out what you would be missing out on by leaving your existing role or the typical salary and benefits that a similar position would offer in your sector. Back up your requests with evidence. Just as you wouldn’t recommend an all-or-nothing solution to a work challenge, you shouldn’t do so during the negotiation. Each touchpoint during the discussion is your chance to develop a relationship with your new employer. “Once you receive a job offer, you stop being a candidate and you start being an employee of the company to some extent," says Paolo Gallo, the author of The Compass and the Radar: The Art of Building a Rewarding Career While Remaining True to Yourself. “The way you negotiate starts building your reputation."