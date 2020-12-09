How to negotiate and counter a job offer

How to negotiate and counter a job offer9 min read . 08:11 AM IST
- Research the salary range for the position at your employer and competitors
- Understand the full benefits package and other negotiable items
Being offered a job is a reason to celebrate, but it is also an opportunity to negotiate the best terms you can get, which may not come up again for a while. You should maintain a professional, friendly tone during these talks as you forge a relationship with your new employer. “Once you receive a job offer, you stop being a candidate and you start being an employee of the company to some extent," says career coach Paolo Gallo. “The way you negotiate starts building your reputation."
Figure out your priorities, ask for what you want, and keep in mind all of your options. “Think about the entire compensation package and not just the pay you’ll be receiving," says Dr. Hamaria Crockett, a career coach with Korn Ferry Advance, the career-coaching arm of organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry.
