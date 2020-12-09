How to negotiate and counter a job offer

Being offered a job is a reason to celebrate, but it is also an opportunity to negotiate the best terms you can get, which may not come up again for a while. You should maintain a professional, friendly tone during these talks as you forge a relationship with your new employer. “Once you receive a job offer, you stop being a candidate and you start being an employee of the company to some extent," says career coach Paolo Gallo. “The way you negotiate starts building your reputation."