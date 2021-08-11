How’s  EPF  subsidy scheme creating jobs and where?

The wage subsidy via the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) seems to be getting traction in boosting job creation in smaller firms. Of all the new job enrolments as a result of the new initiative, more than half have come from micro and small firms or those having an existing employee base of less than 50. It shows that this category of firms is benefiting most from the wage subsidy. These firms are also at the forefront of adding a large pool of new employees and taking back those who lost jobs between March and September 2020 because of the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.