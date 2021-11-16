American multinational company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is hiring software professionals for the Bengaluru campus.

The Enterprise Monitoring Tools SME is responsible for operation of monitoring tools and processes to enable proactive events and performance, availability and capacity monitoring of enterprise IT services such as servers, network devices, operating systems, database engines, storage capacity, applications, public & private, containers, micro services clouds across all IT service lines and provide first line of resolution.

The company is looking to hire candidates with strong experience on design, implementation, configuring, operating and/or troubleshooting various monitoring tools, DX IM (UIM), DX NetOps (Performance Management, NFA), DX APM, DX Capacity Management, DX Operational Intelligence, CA SOI, CA EHealth, CA Infrastructure Management 2.0.

Required Experience/Skills:

Hands-on experience in Design, Implementation & Integration of CA stack tools is must

Experience on Tools back end application & database administration is must

Exposure to Scripting & Query to build customized monitoring and interfaces with other tools

Experience on data analytics tools will be added advantage

Good to have knowledge on administration of Discovery & CMDB tools such as ServiceNow, UCMDB, Device42, etc.

Knowledge of and experience writing technical documents for an IT environment, to include but not limited to procedures for disaster recovery for IT infrastructure

Ability to develop capacity planning reports

Strong ability to monitor & diagnose IT infrastructure, application services, server, network alerts, events or issues

Experience of analyzing system and network performance using monitoring tools and historical / real time data.

Knowledge of SNMP protocol and using SNMP traps/MIBs for monitoring

Able to collate and interpret data from various monitoring sources and perform log analysis

Ability to assess and prioritize faults and respond or escalate accordingly.

Ability to assess faults, prioritizes, respond and escalate accordingly

Quick learner on a wide range of issues, including identifying improvement opportunities

Excellent problem solving skills, and results-oriented attitude. Excellent team skills, including strong work ethic.

Ability to be proactive and prioritize tasks, including resolving urgent matters without impacting deliverables and productivity.

Self-motivated, professional attitude and works well under pressure.

Should be able to function independently, with limited supervision.

Responsibilities:



Design, Implement & administration of Monitoring Tools

Proactive monitoring of IT infrastructure and application/services alerts via monitoring tool

End-to-End ownership of tickets created via alerts, accurately recording progress and escalations on ticketing systems

1st level of investigation and diagnosis

Fast and effective response to service failure Alerts and Notifications

On time escalations and Follow up with the IT / Application Support team on pending high priority alerts according to incident management process

Prepare and maintain Documentation, Reports ( availability , capacity trend analysis ), and provide follow up status on identified tasks

Daily / Weekly Report preparation based on the specified already agreed format and sending the same to pre-assigned set of recipients

Maintain, update and implement the standard escalation procedures complete with notification matrix and escalation standards

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.