The company is looking to hire candidates with strong experience on design, implementation, configuring, operating and/or troubleshooting various monitoring tools,
American multinational company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is hiring software professionals for the Bengaluru campus.
The Enterprise Monitoring Tools SME is responsible for operation of monitoring tools and processes to enable proactive events and performance, availability and capacity monitoring of enterprise IT services such as servers, network devices, operating systems, database engines, storage capacity, applications, public & private, containers, micro services clouds across all IT service lines and provide first line of resolution.
The company is looking to hire candidates with strong experience on design, implementation, configuring, operating and/or troubleshooting various monitoring tools, DX IM (UIM), DX NetOps (Performance Management, NFA), DX APM, DX Capacity Management, DX Operational Intelligence, CA SOI, CA EHealth, CA Infrastructure Management 2.0.
Required Experience/Skills:
Hands-on experience in Design, Implementation & Integration of CA stack tools is must
Experience on Tools back end application & database administration is must
Exposure to Scripting & Query to build customized monitoring and interfaces with other tools
Experience on data analytics tools will be added advantage
Good to have knowledge on administration of Discovery & CMDB tools such as ServiceNow, UCMDB, Device42, etc.
Knowledge of and experience writing technical documents for an IT environment, to include but not limited to procedures for disaster recovery for IT infrastructure
Ability to develop capacity planning reports
Strong ability to monitor & diagnose IT infrastructure, application services, server, network alerts, events or issues
Experience of analyzing system and network performance using monitoring tools and historical / real time data.
Knowledge of SNMP protocol and using SNMP traps/MIBs for monitoring
Able to collate and interpret data from various monitoring sources and perform log analysis
Ability to assess and prioritize faults and respond or escalate accordingly.
Ability to assess faults, prioritizes, respond and escalate accordingly
Quick learner on a wide range of issues, including identifying improvement opportunities
Excellent problem solving skills, and results-oriented attitude. Excellent team skills, including strong work ethic.
Ability to be proactive and prioritize tasks, including resolving urgent matters without impacting deliverables and productivity.
Self-motivated, professional attitude and works well under pressure.
Should be able to function independently, with limited supervision.
Responsibilities:
Design, Implement & administration of Monitoring Tools
Proactive monitoring of IT infrastructure and application/services alerts via monitoring tool
End-to-End ownership of tickets created via alerts, accurately recording progress and escalations on ticketing systems
1st level of investigation and diagnosis
Fast and effective response to service failure Alerts and Notifications
On time escalations and Follow up with the IT / Application Support team on pending high priority alerts according to incident management process
Prepare and maintain Documentation, Reports ( availability , capacity trend analysis ), and provide follow up status on identified tasks
Daily / Weekly Report preparation based on the specified already agreed format and sending the same to pre-assigned set of recipients
Maintain, update and implement the standard escalation procedures complete with notification matrix and escalation standards