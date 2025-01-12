Industry
Department of hate: Why employees like to dislike HR
Devina Sengupta 10 min read 12 Jan 2025, 07:18 PM IST
Summary
- HR teams are expected to know the pulse of the workforce, gauge their mood, hire and retain the best, ease out the undesired and get involved in business calls. But this isn’t always the case.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: In 2016, Amitabh K., a senior marketing executive working at a multinational technology company in Mumbai, raised what he thought was a pertinent question: “Where are the non-whites in the senior management team?"
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less