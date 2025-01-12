Department of hate: Why employees like to dislike HR

Then there is Aquil Busrai, who worked in senior HR posts at IBM, Shell Malaysia and Unilever. Now CEO of Aquil Busrai Consulting, a company into leadership training, he recounts how, in the 90s, he led an acquisition when he was with mobile phone maker Motorola. The company needed a particular skill set in the semiconductor space and was recruiting expensive talent from outside India. In a meeting, Busrai suggested to the leadership team that they acquire a Noida-based firm which had about 465 employees, many of whom had the required skill set.