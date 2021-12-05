Technology firm, International Business Machine(IBM) Corporation has announced that it will be hiring freshers for various roles in India. The jobs location will be primarily at Bengaluru but it may include other locations as well.

Security Consultant: Identity and Access Management

Information and Data are some of the most important organizational assets in today’s businesses.

“As a Security Consultant, you will be a key advisor for IBM’s clients, analyzing business requirements to design and implement the best security solutions for their needs. You will apply your technical skills to find the balance between enabling and securing the client’s organization with the cognitive solutions that are making IBM the fastest-growing enterprise security business in the world," according to the advertisement on the official website.

Role and Responsibilities

Mentor or coach for scrum teams

Expert into Agile Scrum principals, Task meeting/Retrospective

Proven in Relative estimation, Story-based development

Proficient in leading Iteration/sprint planning meeting, Conflict Resolution

Strong into Business Analysis planning and monitoring, Enterprise Analysis, Requirement management and communication

Provide objective guidance without personal or political considerations

Experienced in implementing agile techniques in different cultures and environments

Experience to provide training to the team on the agile methodologies

Implement the winning strategy according as per the ground conditions.

Agile processes in each sprint at user story level as per the Definition of Done (DoD).

Successfully run agile projects of varying size and complexity

Identify project risks and raise them dedicatedly

Agile process during the project execution; (on the ground to answer all the questions immediately).

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

Experience in developing identity/access management strategies, architectures and implementation plans.

Experience in managing end-to-end implementation lifecycles of Identity/Access Management projects.

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

Hands-on knowledge on the best-practices of deploying the security solution.

Some experience with at least one of the following development environments/languages:

J2EE

Java

JavaScript

NET or C#

Experience in specific industry verticals is preferred.

Business Transformation Consultant: IoT and PLM

Role and Responsibilities

As a PLM consultant, the candidate will be responsible to design continuity among value chain partners and optimizes processes across expanded product knowledge, including multi-CAD, while enhancing competitiveness and solution cost-effectiveness through partner offerings.

Responsibilities:

Enhances engineering productivity through powerful capabilities for integrating exchanged CATIA relational data, as well as impact analysis and digital mock-up processes.

Deliver 3D comparison and lifecycle-managed synchronization of exchanged CATIA relational data, fortifying design chain continuity.

Impact analysis leverages tight SMARTEAM link relationships to expose the full impact of a design change, enhancing decision-making.

Seamless integration to Digital Mock-up optimizes the total design process environment

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

3+ years of experience in any PLM Package (Smarteam is Preferred) along with knowledge PLM database

Working knowledge of Solidworks CAD

Proven Team player, good attitude to motivate the team.

Solid functional PLM knowledge, good analytical skills.

Proficient in requirements gathering in collaboration with other teams

Experience in User support, administration on PLM package

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

You love collaborative environments that use agile methodologies to encourage creative design thinking and find innovative ways to develop with cutting edge technologies

Ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals and with creative approach to work

Intuitive individual with an ability to manage change and proven time management

Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing publications.

Role and Responsibilities

Your day in the role will include…

Validating Oracle bug fixing solutions for production issues are raised on daily basis and handing over to business team after initial testing.

Supporting of existing Flexcube post live issues with end to end tracking HP Incident and service manager tool.

Restructured Retail Teller module parameters to avoid daily mismatch issue with Till-Vault balancing for closing of day.

New business requirement analysis to find the GAP and resolution for smooth business operations.

Improving on the current EOD process and CAMS (CARD System) upload process timings.

Developing new in-house BI Reports and modifying old reports as per requirements with optimized SQL query.

You will come with…

Core Banking System (FLEXCUBE) knowledge in all modules

SQL / PLSQL knowledge

Database Knowledge for Core Banking DB

Application Server Knowledge (FLEXCUBE Core Banking Application Server)

Java Language Knowledge

FLEXCUBE System knowledge in new implementation

Knowledge about Migration of Data into FLEXCUBE(Core Banking) System

Knowledge about FLEXCUBE Reports and Reporting Dictionary

How we’ll help you grow…

You’ll have access to all the technical and management training courses to grow your expertise.

You’ll learn directly from expert developers in the field; our team leads love to mentor.

You have the opportunity to work in many different areas to identify what really excites you

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

Experience in Oracle SQL and PL/SQL procedures and functions.

Experience in debugging the issues at Oracle FORM level and Oracle DB level and providing the suitable fixes

Validating the patches and Releases in Flexcube before UAT and production movement

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

5+ Years of total experience required.

Skill-keywords Experience in Flexcube Retail or UBS version. (Flexcube Retail Preferred

