As a PLM consultant, the candidate will be responsible to design continuity among value chain partners and optimizes processes across expanded product knowledge,according to the advertisement by IBM
Technology firm, International Business Machine(IBM) Corporation has announced that it will be hiring freshers for various roles in India. The jobs location will be primarily at Bengaluru but it may include other locations as well.
Security Consultant: Identity and Access Management
Information and Data are some of the most important organizational assets in today’s businesses.
“As a Security Consultant, you will be a key advisor for IBM’s clients, analyzing business requirements to design and implement the best security solutions for their needs. You will apply your technical skills to find the balance between enabling and securing the client’s organization with the cognitive solutions that are making IBM the fastest-growing enterprise security business in the world," according to the advertisement on the official website.
Role and Responsibilities
Mentor or coach for scrum teams
Expert into Agile Scrum principals, Task meeting/Retrospective
Proven in Relative estimation, Story-based development
Proficient in leading Iteration/sprint planning meeting, Conflict Resolution
Strong into Business Analysis planning and monitoring, Enterprise Analysis, Requirement management and communication
Provide objective guidance without personal or political considerations
Experienced in implementing agile techniques in different cultures and environments
Experience to provide training to the team on the agile methodologies
Implement the winning strategy according as per the ground conditions.
Agile processes in each sprint at user story level as per the Definition of Done (DoD).
Successfully run agile projects of varying size and complexity
Identify project risks and raise them dedicatedly
Agile process during the project execution; (on the ground to answer all the questions immediately).
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
Experience in developing identity/access management strategies, architectures and implementation plans.
Experience in managing end-to-end implementation lifecycles of Identity/Access Management projects.
Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise
Hands-on knowledge on the best-practices of deploying the security solution.
Some experience with at least one of the following development environments/languages:
J2EE
Java
JavaScript
NET or C#
Experience in specific industry verticals is preferred.
Business Transformation Consultant: IoT and PLM
Role and Responsibilities
As a PLM consultant, the candidate will be responsible to design continuity among value chain partners and optimizes processes across expanded product knowledge, including multi-CAD, while enhancing competitiveness and solution cost-effectiveness through partner offerings.
Responsibilities:
Enhances engineering productivity through powerful capabilities for integrating exchanged CATIA relational data, as well as impact analysis and digital mock-up processes.
Deliver 3D comparison and lifecycle-managed synchronization of exchanged CATIA relational data, fortifying design chain continuity.
Impact analysis leverages tight SMARTEAM link relationships to expose the full impact of a design change, enhancing decision-making.
Seamless integration to Digital Mock-up optimizes the total design process environment
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
3+ years of experience in any PLM Package (Smarteam is Preferred) along with knowledge PLM database
Working knowledge of Solidworks CAD
Proven Team player, good attitude to motivate the team.
Solid functional PLM knowledge, good analytical skills.
Proficient in requirements gathering in collaboration with other teams
Experience in User support, administration on PLM package
Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise
You love collaborative environments that use agile methodologies to encourage creative design thinking and find innovative ways to develop with cutting edge technologies
Ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals and with creative approach to work
Intuitive individual with an ability to manage change and proven time management
Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing publications.
Role and Responsibilities
Your day in the role will include…
Validating Oracle bug fixing solutions for production issues are raised on daily basis and handing over to business team after initial testing.
Supporting of existing Flexcube post live issues with end to end tracking HP Incident and service manager tool.
Restructured Retail Teller module parameters to avoid daily mismatch issue with Till-Vault balancing for closing of day.
New business requirement analysis to find the GAP and resolution for smooth business operations.
Improving on the current EOD process and CAMS (CARD System) upload process timings.
Developing new in-house BI Reports and modifying old reports as per requirements with optimized SQL query.
You will come with…
Core Banking System (FLEXCUBE) knowledge in all modules
SQL / PLSQL knowledge
Database Knowledge for Core Banking DB
Application Server Knowledge (FLEXCUBE Core Banking Application Server)
Java Language Knowledge
FLEXCUBE System knowledge in new implementation
Knowledge about Migration of Data into FLEXCUBE(Core Banking) System
Knowledge about FLEXCUBE Reports and Reporting Dictionary
How we’ll help you grow…
You’ll have access to all the technical and management training courses to grow your expertise.
You’ll learn directly from expert developers in the field; our team leads love to mentor.
You have the opportunity to work in many different areas to identify what really excites you
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
Experience in Oracle SQL and PL/SQL procedures and functions.
Experience in debugging the issues at Oracle FORM level and Oracle DB level and providing the suitable fixes
Validating the patches and Releases in Flexcube before UAT and production movement
Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise
5+ Years of total experience required.
Skill-keywords Experience in Flexcube Retail or UBS version. (Flexcube Retail Preferred
